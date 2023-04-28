Nebraska’s Heartbeat Abortion Bill Fails To Clear Legislature By A Single Vote

A Nebraska bill restricting abortions beyond the sixth week of pregnancy failed to pass the state Senate Thursday, falling one vote short of the needed 33 votes to pass the measure.

State Sen. Joni Albrecht introduced two bills in January, one designed to limit abortion to six weeks, known as the Nebraska Heartbeat Act as that is when a baby’s heartbeat first emerges, and one to provide more resources for women who choose to keep their child. The Senate voted on the six-week abortion ban on Thursday but failed to pass it after one of the bill’s original co-sponsors backed out, according to the Nebraska Examiner. (RELATED: Majority Of Americans Oppose Abortion Pill Restrictions: POLL)

State Sen. Merv Riepe pulled his support from Albrecht’s bill and introduced an amendment to change the current Nebraska law banning abortion after 20 weeks to 12 weeks, according to the Unicameral Update.

“In an ideal world, every child would have the opportunity to live, thrive and experience a fulfilling life,” Riepe said, speaking of his last-minute switch. ‘However, we must acknowledge that we do not live in a utopian society and we face challenges in life that make it difficult to achieve this ideal.”

Albrecht opposed the amendment, noting that the large majority of abortions in the state of Nebraska took place before 12 weeks and Riepe’s amendment would only stop around “300 abortions” but her bill “could save 2,000 precious lives every year from elective abortions.”

Albrecht’s bill provided exemptions in cases of ectopic pregnancies and to preserve the life of the mother.

Newly-elected Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen asked Riepe to remember his duty as a pro-life senator and change his vote in favor of Albrecht’s bill, according to the Nebraska Examiner, but Riepe responded saying that “Pro-life has shades of gray.”

Albrecht and Riepe did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.