Florida Legislature Clears Path For Ron DeSantis To Run For President

Florida’s Legislature passed an elections bill Friday with an amendment that clarifies the state’s resign-to-run law, greenlighting Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ expected presidential run in 2024 with just a week left in session.

Some argued the state’s resign-to-run statute prevented DeSantis from running for president without first resigning from office, and an amendment was added Tuesday to Senate Bill 7050 clarifying that individuals “seeking the office of President or Vice President of the United States” would be exempt from the provision. The elections bill passed the Republican-held state House Friday and heads to the governor’s desk for his signature. (RELATED: While All Eyes Are On DeSantis For A Presidential Run, A Florida Law Still Stands In His Way)

“Any person seeking the office of President or Vice President of the United States is not subject to the requirements of chapter 99, Florida Statutes, which govern candidate[s] qualifying, specifically those which require the submission of certain documents, full and public disclosures of financial interests, petition signatures, or the payment of filing fees. This section shall take effect upon this act becoming a law,” the bill reads.

#BREAKING: Resign-to-run law change heads to DeSantis for signature, would exempt presidential candidates from needing to resign during election — Florida’s Voice (@FLVoiceNews) April 28, 2023

DeSantis’ office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

