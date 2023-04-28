‘I’m Just So Sick To My Stomach Right Now’: Micah Parsons Reacts To Philadelphia Eagles Drafting Jalen Carter

I can’t say I blame him.

When the Philadelphia Eagles drafted Georgia star defensive tackle Jalen Carter in the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday night, Birds fans were ecstatic, as they should be. After all, their defense next year is going to be absolutely glorious.

The Eagles picked the Bulldogs star lineman with the No. 9 overall pick after swapping their first-round pick with the Chicago Bears to move them up a single spot. The Bears also received a 2024 fourth-rounder in the trade.

But not everybody was excited for Philly picking Carter. In fact, some people felt sick. Just ask Micah Parsons.

The Dallas Cowboys linebacker appeared on Bleacher Report for its coverage of the NFL Draft and when the Eagles selected Carter, he was absolutely stunned.

“I’m just so sick to my stomach right now,” said Parsons. “I’m just so shocked eight teams let Jalen Carter fall to nine for this.”

After the pick, Philadelphia wide receiver A.J. Brown joined the show, and he only had one intention: to troll Parsons. He even tried at a playful attempt to “recruit” Parsons to the Eagles as well. Quite frankly, the whole ordeal with Brown made me cringe, with Micah just ignoring him and Brown forgetting his own teammates’ names, but I digress.

“Micah, just be a Philadelphia Eagle at this point,” said Brown. “This great organization… Fletcher Cox, Haason Reddick, Jordan Davis to along with… man, the defense is crazy right now.”

Micah Parsons nearly walked off the set after the Eagles picked Jalen Carter 🤣 pic.twitter.com/cmWZIuPAlG — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) April 28, 2023

I don’t blame Parsons whatsoever for reacting the way he did, that Philadelphia Eagles defense is going to be absolutely terrifying next season.

Their pass rush from the 2022 season was already historical and now you want to throw somebody like Jalen Carter on the line?

Goodness gracious … like Eagles fans needed another reason to be cocky. (RELATED: REPORT: Dallas Cowboys Could Make Power Move For Dalvin Cook)

Oh, yeah. And they also snagged Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith with the 30th overall pick in the draft. Smith, like Carter, was expected to go higher than he did. Many analysts were quick to notice.

Don’t be surprised to see the Philadelphia Eagles back in the Super Bowl, ladies and gentlemen. Their offense is potent and their defense is elite.

Wow, the Eagles are going to be so good next season.