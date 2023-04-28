Alyssa Farah Griffin Pushes Back Against Co-Hosts Over Biden’s Age

“The View” co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin pushed back against her fellow co-hosts on Friday for brushing off concerns about President Joe Biden’s age.

The co-hosts criticized Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley for telling Fox News on Wednesday that the president would probably die before the end of his second term.

“If you vote for Joe Biden, you’re really counting on a President [Kamala] Harris, because the idea that he would make it until 86 years old is not something that I think is likely,” Haley said.

Co-host Sunny Hostin argued that Haley attacked “another woman of color” by portraying a Harris presidency in a negative light and that her comment about Biden was ageist.

“I just think it’s terrible because what she wanted to do was really throw a dig at Kamala Harris,” Hostin said. “She wanted to throw a dig at another woman of color, she wanted to throw a dig at the vice president of the United States, and in doing so, she decided somehow that it was politically expedient to say that he would be dead in six years. First of all, that is completely crass. It’s terrible for his family and for him to say something like that. A real politician, a good politician, doesn’t say things like that.”

I think this country suffers from terrible ageism. In other countries around the world, people revere their elders because of the wisdom that comes with the age. And there’s nothing to indicate that there’s anything wrong with Joe Biden up here,” she added, tapping her head.

Co-host Ana Navarro accused Haley of “staggering hypocrisy,” noting that Haley criticized fired CNN anchor Don Lemon for suggesting that, at the age of 51, she was no longer “in her prime.” The co-hosts previously defended Lemon’s remarks.

Griffin said Haley’s comment was “morbid,” but raised valid concerns. (RELATED: ‘The View’ Co-Hosts Say Don Lemon Said Some ‘Sexist’ And ‘Ageist’ Things On-Air)

“I’m just gonna be honest, I think the issue of Biden’s age is a legitimate one that we need to talk about,” Griffin said. “The average age that men live to, which is remarkably low in the U.S., is 73 years old.”

“So should the rest of Congress retire?” Hostin asked.

“I do think we need more generational representation in Congress, especially when some of the biggest issues we’re taking on are the rise in technology, artificial intelligence, things that are new and of the next upcoming generation,” Griffin continued. “But, I mean, the issue is not a big one if he’s against Donald Trump. Donald Trump’s only four years younger than him.”

Co-host Joy Behar said former President Donald Trump does not appear to be “in good health,” to which Griffin responded that she wished neither Trump nor Biden would run again. Griffin also argued that all politician should undergo cognitive tests.