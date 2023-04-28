Tucker Carlson’s Social Media Comeback Video Got More Views Than The Entirety Of Fox News

Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson’s social media comeback video got millions of more views than Fox News’ entire programming.

Carlson released a video Wednesday evening after he parted ways with Fox News, criticizing the stupidity of television debates and arguing that the U.S. resembles a “one-party state.” The video has 73.3 million views as of Friday, vastly outpacing Fox News. (RELATED: Tucker Carlson Breaks Silence, Goes Live With Statement On Social Media)

Carlson, the network’s previous top primetime host, garnered multi-million views on his former program, “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” In 2020, the show earned one of the highest ratings in the history of cable news by garnering 4 million views.

“The Five” has reeled in the most ratings on the channel, which garnered over 2.6 views Wednesday, according to Show Buzz Daily. It exceeded 3.2 million on Monday.

The replacement for Carlson’s show, “Fox News Tonight,” averaged about 2.6 million views when it debuted Monday night, but dropped among the key 25-54 demographic. Carlson’s show averaged about 3.7 million views when it aired Monday, and his final episode reeled in 2.65 million, according to Show Buzz Daily.

Conservatives condemned the ousting of Carlson which led many to cancel their Fox Nation accounts and declare they are parting ways with watching the channel. Newsmax’s ratings witnessed a major boost in ratings on the night of Carlson’s exit from Fox News, with Eric Bolling’s 8 p.m. program climbing from 146,000 viewers to 531,000 in one week, according to The New York Times.