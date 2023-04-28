‘Outsmarted By Mickey Mouse’: Vivek Ramaswamy Rips Ron DeSantis Over Disney Feud

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy ripped Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida Friday over the governor’s feud with Disney.

“You shouldn’t be President of the United States if you’re going to get outsmarted by Mickey Mouse,” Ramaswamy tweeted Friday. “@RonDeSantisFL rails against Disney’s ‘special privileges,’ yet he’s literally the governor who signed some of those crony privileges into law.” (RELATED: McCarthy Says DeSantis Should ‘Sit Down And Negotiate’ With Disney To End Political Feud)

Ramaswamy elaborated during an interview with “Cavuto Coast-to-Coast” guest host David Asman on Fox Business Network early Friday afternoon.

“I respect Governor DeSantis for taking a lot of what I have written in ‘Woke Inc.’ and implementing that into Florida. That is exactly what happened and I respect him for being an implementer,” Ramaswamy said during the interview. “However, I think part of what’s going on with Disney is that he said he wanted to roll back those special privileges.”

WATCH:

“Unfortunately, one of the special privileges was legislated into law under Ron DeSantis himself, which was actually an exemption from their political anti-discrimination statute that he passed and I think that undermines the credibility of that crusade,” Ramaswamy continued. “I’m surprised that hasn’t been more widely reported in the media, but I do think the right thing we’ve got to do is actually let companies be companies.”

DeSantis clashed with Disney since the Florida governor signed parental rights legislation in March 2022 despite the company’s opposition to the measure. DeSantis approved legislation that ended Disney’s control over the Reedy Creek Improvement District following Disney’s attacks on the parental rights bill.

Disney reportedly attempted to undermine with last-second agreements and filed suit DeSantis over the legislation that ended the company’s control over the Reedy Creek Improvement District Wednesday.

DeSantis did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

