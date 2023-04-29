Goal Post Impalement Kills Washington State High School Student During P.E. Class

A high school student in Cheney, Washington died after he was impaled by a goal post during a physical education (P.E.) class, KREM 2 reported Friday.

Ben Ferney, the superintendent for Cheney Public Schools, said Brayden Bahme, a sophomore at Cheney High School, suffered severe injuries in a fourth period P.E. class Thursday, according to KREM 2.

Specifically, Bahme was running before he fell into a goal post which impaled his eye, Cheney Fire Chief Tom Jenkins told KREM 2.

First responders quickly arrived at the scene before taking Bahme to the Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital, the outlet reported.

Bahme subsequently passed away at the hospital due to injuries sustained from the incident, according to KREM 2. (RELATED: Woman Dies After Airborne Beach Umbrella Impales Chest)

“While it is important to allow all the opportunity to experience grief, it is also important to maintain as normal a routine as possible regarding school activities,” Ferney said in a statement to families, FOX 28 reported.

“Reactions to loss do not have a timeline,” emphasized Ferney. Counseling has been made accessible for students and staff in the wake of Bahme’s death, according to FOX 28.

Bahme’s relatives expressed a desire to establish a fishing program for youths in memory of Brayden with any excess funds generated by an online fundraiser purposed to cover his burial expenses, the outlet reported.