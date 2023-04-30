Roof Collapse Injures 14 People Near The Ohio State University

A Saturday night roof collapse in Columbus injured more than a dozen people during a party only a block away from The Ohio State University.

At least 14 individuals were transported to the hospital after the roof of an off-campus house gave way, according to the New York Post.

Calls reporting the roof collapse summoned first responders to the scene at East 13th Avenue around 7:40 p.m. (RELATED: Parking Garage Collapse Leaves 1 Dead, 5 Injured)

Victims trapped under debris were rescued by the Columbus Fire Department.

The roof collapsed because it reportedly could not sustain the weight of a surplus of students standing on its surface. There were between 15 and 45 partygoers on the roof, according to WHIOTV7.

Initially, 10 people were found to have been harmed from the incident, eventually rising to 14, according to The Daily Mail.

The 14 hospitalized victims are reported to be in stable condition with unspecified injuries.

“It appears the roof was overloaded with students,” Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin said. He stated the students stood on a rooftop “that was not designed to have anybody on it, and it gave way.”

It is unknown how many people at the scene were students at The Ohio State University.

The damaged residence was not property owned by the university.

“A lot of panic” Hearing from OSU students @wsyx6

Another student told me he’s supposed to live in the house next year – more at 10/11 pic.twitter.com/LJ10Z9ViIX — Stephanie Duprey (@StephanieWSYX6) April 30, 2023

“The roof was totally collapsed. I would say there were several hundred people outside.” An OSU student said. “Just a lot of panicking happening — a lot of people covered in black soot almost. It looked like they were heavily impacted by the accident.”

It is unknown whether the house had structural issues, accord to the New York Post.

“We are monitoring this serious situation closely and assisting first responders in any way possible. Our thoughts are with those present and their friends and family,” Ohio State University said.