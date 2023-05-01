Longtime Democratic Senator Ben Cardin Will Not Run For Re-Election

Democratic Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin will not seek a fourth term in the upper chamber, he told The Baltimore Sun Monday.

“It’s time,” Cardin said in an interview with his hometown paper. “I always knew this election cycle would be the one I would be thinking about not running again, so it’s not something that hit me by surprise. I enjoy life. There are other things I can do.”

Retirement rumors began to heat up for the 79-year-old after he raised less than $15,000 in the first quarter of 2023, more than $300,000 less than his total at the same point in the 2018 election cycle. Cardin has served in Congress since 1987, and the Senate since 2007. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Sens. Rand Paul, Ben Cardin Demand Oversight Of Small Business Grant Program)

Ben Cardin will NOT run for re-election in Maryland, reports the Baltimore Sun. Potential for a battle royale in the Democratic primary between Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks and Rep. David Trone. Rep. Jamie Raskin is a wildcard.https://t.co/5NXK6uaDul — Jacob Rubashkin (@JacobRubashkin) May 1, 2023

Cardin is the fifth senator, and third Democrat to retire or resign ahead of the 2024 election cycle, joining Debbie Stabenow of Michigan and Dianne Feinstein of California. Indiana Republican Mike Braun is leaving the Senate to run for governor, while Republican Ben Sasse of Nebraska resigned in January to run the University of Florida.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.