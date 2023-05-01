Country Star Kane Brown Hits Pause On His Music Career To Pursue His Love Of Acting

Famous country star Kane Brown is putting his music career on hold in pursuit of his acting dreams, according to a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight (ET).

Brown shared the news of his career change shortly before taking the stage Sunday at the 2023 Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California. “[I’m] just gonna, you know, take time into looking into acting,” Brown told ET. “We just bought a Florida home, so we’re gonna go down. The girls went to the beach for the first time, they loved it. So we’re gonna go down there, hang out with them and make some memories.”

Kane Brown is opening up to ET about his plans to take a break from music. https://t.co/YlgcpBxOLK — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 1, 2023

Brown recently appeared in an episode of the drama “Fire Country,” and he said he loved the experience so much that he wanted to keep at it.

“We’re taking a couple of months off coming up,” Brown told the outlet. “I don’t know what I’m going to do. But you know, whatever’s there, I’m going to try and pursue it.” (RELATED: Top Moments From The 2023 Country Music Awards)

Brown’s family is reportedly just as excited as he is about his new career trajectory, and they are supportive of the fact the singer is exploring his passions to the fullest.

Brown is still touring and entertaining his country music fans, but he made it clear to ET that he also has other aspirations and potential projects on the horizon.