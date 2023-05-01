Doja Cat Wears Prosthetic Cat Face On Fashion’s Biggest Night

Doja Cat walked the red carpet of fashion’s biggest night wearing a prosthetic cat face.

The 2023 Met Gala theme is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” and Doja Cat took the assignment to the next level by embodying the famous designer’s cat, Choupette. She honored the late designer by taking on the persona of his beloved white Burmese cat, complete with cat ears on her hooded Oscar de la Renta gown.

Her outfit boasted silver sequins, a backless main feature, and a slinky mermaid silhouette that led to a stunning white, feathered train.

Doja Cat worked hard to transform into the look, and wore an outfit that took over 5,000 hours of work to create, according to Harper’s Bazaar. Her ornately-designed outfit included 350,000 silver and white bugle beads and a diamond headpiece that peeked out from underneath the hood. (RELATED: Emily Blunt Says She Likes It ‘Edgy And Nasty’ On The Red Carpet)

doja cat at the met gala dressed as karl lagerfeld’s cat ‘choupette’ #MetGala pic.twitter.com/zomxdElBGm — NOSTALGIA (@notgwendalupe) May 1, 2023

Her dramatic black eyeliner added to the feline-effect and perfectly suited her prosthetic feline nose.