Drunk Driver Allegedly Kills Newlywed Bride Leaving Reception In Golf Cart

A drunk driver allegedly killed a newlywed bride in Folly Beach, South Carolina, leaving her husband seriously injured just hours after they officially married on April 28, according to the Associated Press.

The couple, Samantha Miller and Aric Hutchinson, were leaving their wedding reception Friday when the reportedly drunk driver, Jamie Lee Komoroski, allegedly slammed into the golf cart, according to the AP. Data retrieved from the rental car found that she was allegedly driving 65 mph, over twice the 25 mph speed limit on the island, the report continued.

Three others in the golf cart were injured in the accident, according to Fox News. Folly Beach Public Safety Department Director Andrew Gilreath said that the golf cart was equipped with the proper lights, and was perfectly legal to drive, the report continued. (RELATED: Car Flies Into Oncoming Traffic After Florida Cop Uses Maneuver To Stop Drunk Driver)

The mother of the groom, Annette Hutchinson, created a GoFundMe page in order to cover her son’s medical expenses. She detailed that Aric has had reconstruction surgeries, has multiple broken bones, and has a brain injury needing a long recovery.

“I was handed Aric’s wedding ring in a plastic bag at the hospital, five hours after Sam placed it on his finger and they read each other their vows,” Hutchinson said in the post. “Aric has lost the love of his life.”

The GoFundMe page has multiple photos of her Hutchinson’s injuries, as well as the others that were injured. She also included a photo of the couple at their wedding, walking under sparklers.

Komoroski has been charged with reckless vehicular homicide and three counts of driving under the influence causing death, facing up to 25 years on each of the DUI counts, according to Fox News.