‘He Was Not Truthful’: Ron Johnson Accuses Antony Blinken Of Lying To Congress About Hunter Biden Communications

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin said Monday that Secretary of State Antony Blinken lied to Congress about his communications with Hunter Biden.

“He was made aware of the fact that lying to Congress was a crime. He said he had no reason to lie. He had no reason to be truthful. He was not truthful. He did lie,” Johnson told Fox Business host Larry Kudlow. “Which calls into question all of his testimony where he denied talking to Hunter Biden or having any knowledge about his workings with Burisma. We need to follow up with Antony Blinken to find out what he knows. We need his records and his wife’s records as well.” (RELATED: ‘This Is Not A Conspiracy Theory’: Rep. Nancy Mace Teases ‘Astronomical’ Findings In Biden Family Probe)

WATCH:

The House Judiciary and Commerce Committees wrote to Blinken on April 20, demanding documents relating to the letter, citing testimony by former CIA Deputy Director Michael Morell that claimed Blinken “triggered” the response to the Oct. 14, 2020 report by the New York Post about the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Dozens of former intelligence officials signed an October 2020 letter published by Politico that claimed the bombshell report about emails from the laptop “has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.”

The Daily Caller News Foundation confirmed the authenticity of one of the emails in October 2020. The Washington Post and The New York Times confirmed the authenticity of the data in March 2022 in articles about investigations into Biden by the Department of Justice.

“What he is doing is continuing to cover up for his boss the president of the United States. Listen this fraud was massive, it was egregious. He should resign or should be impeached,” Johnson said. “Now we know that he lied to Congress as well. Remember he was deputy secretary of state under Obama. We certainly were interested in interviewing him during our investigation. He canceled that meeting before the election but because he wanted to be secretary of state he did agree to sit down for a transcribed interview in December of 2020, and he lied to us.”

Twitter locked multiple accounts, including the New York Post’s and the personal account of then-White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany for sharing the report, citing a “hacked materials” policy. Documents released to journalist Michael Shellenberger by Twitter CEO Elon Musk show that the FBI contacted Twitter about the potential for leaks involving Hunter Biden prior to the New York Post’s report.

