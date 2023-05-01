REPORT: Hunter Biden Paid $750,000 In Support For Love Child, Attorneys Say

Hunter Biden’s attorneys said at a Monday court hearing that the first son has already paid $750,000 in child support to the mother of his love child, the New York Post reports.

Biden appeared at a paternity hearing in Batesville, Arkansas, regarding the child support case for his four-year-old daughter, Navy Joan Roberts. The child’s mother is Lunden Alexis Roberts, a former stripper with whom Biden had a brief affair.

Hunter Biden to appear in court for child support hearing DANA PERINO: “This…could have much larger implications for him and the White House.” Perhaps Hunter is spending a little too much money on ‘party favors’ rather than paying child support. pic.twitter.com/DLOn4dnCaE — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 1, 2023

A judge ruled April 25 that Biden must attend all the paternity hearings in person to speed up the litigation process. Biden initially denied being the out-of-wedlock child’s father until a paternity test revealed him to be so. His attorney, Abbe Lowell, said Hunter has been paying $20,000 per month to support the child since he took the paternity test, the NY Post reported.

At the hearing, the judge ordered Biden to answer questions about his current finances, including art sales, investments and other business transactions, according to the outlet. Biden will have to answer questions under oath at a deposition in mid-June, the judge reportedly said. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Oversight Republicans Renew Demand For Hunter Biden’s Art Sale Records)

His lawyers claimed Biden’s only form of income is a percentage of his art sales without naming specifics, the Washington Free Beacon (WFB) reported. They objected to Lunden Roberts’ legal team’s attempt to frame Biden as wealthy and privileged, arguing he has only flown on Air Force One once and “stayed on a cot in his dad’s room” when he traveled with President Joe Biden to Dublin, Ireland, according to the Free Beacon.

Roberts’ team argued in a Thursday motion that Biden’s “expensive” legal team demonstrates he can afford the child support payments. “If Mr. Biden can afford a Washington DC, Hollywood, Chicago big law, and the best domestic relations attorney on the Texas side of the Texarkana border, he surely must have income for child support purposes,” Roberts’ attorney Clint Lancaster wrote in the filing, the Free Beacon reported.

Biden and Roberts settled their paternity lawsuit in March 2020, until Biden reopened the case in September in an attempt to reduce his child support payments, according to the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette. The child was born in August 2018 and Roberts filed a paternity suit in 2019 when Biden denied being the father.

A trial to see whether Biden will be able to reduce his child support payments is set for July. He has allegedly not met his daughter and the Biden family has not acknowledged her existence.