Washington Dem Gov. Jay Inslee Announces He Won’t Seek Reelection

Democratic Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced Monday that he will not be seeking reelection for his fourth term as governor of the state.

“Serving the people as governor of Washington state has been my greatest honor. During a decade of dynamic change, we’ve made Washington a beacon for progress for the nation. I’m ready to pass the torch,” Inslee said in a statement.

“Our last decade of Washington’s storied history is one of growth and innovation. I am proud to have played a role in our state’s leadership on so many fronts. We’ve passed the nation’s best climate policies, the most successful family leave benefits, the best college scholarship programs, a more fair legal justice system, and the most protective actions against gun violence. We’ve shown that diversity is a strength worth fighting for. This has been ten years of dynamic success,” he continued.

“As governor, I have seen my role as inspiring our state ever forward and ever higher. I’m gratified to be able to say that this approach has worked to improve Washingtonians lives in many ways and many places,” Inslee added. (RELATED: Blue State Is Imposing A New Climate Policy And Gas Prices Are Already Skyrocketing)

Today I announced I will not be running for a fourth term. We’ve made Washington a beacon for progress, and now it’s time to pass the torch. https://t.co/qTGs6hth00 — Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) May 1, 2023

“Now is the time to intensely focus on all we can accomplish in the next year and a half, and I intend to do just that. I look forward to continued partnership with legislators and community leaders to address Washington’s homelessness crisis, speed our efforts to expand behavioral health services, continue our fight against climate change, and continue making Washington a beacon of progress for all,” he concluded. (RELATED: ‘Weapons Of War’: Washington State’s Dem Gov, Attorney General Propose Major Gun Control Measures)

(This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available.)