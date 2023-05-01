Joe Scarborough Claims Trump Took ‘Delight’ In Seeing Capitol Police Get Assaulted

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough claimed Monday that former President Donald Trump took “delight” in seeing law enforcement officers get assaulted during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol building.

“What was Donald Trump doing for two, three hours? Staring at the violence and actually rewinding to the most violent parts of police officers. And again, these are Republicans that are rushing to endorse this guy at Mar-a-Lago,” Scarborough asked talk show host Charlie Sykes. “Trump watching and taking delight with police officers getting their brains bashed in by American flags.” (RELATED: Newly Unearthed Jan. 6 Footage ‘Demolishes’ Dems’ ‘Insurrection’ Claims, Tucker Carlson Says)

WATCH:

Supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol building, delaying the final certification of the votes of the Electoral College for several hours. A Capitol Police officer shot and killed one of those who stormed the building.

“People keep saying, ‘Oh, it’s not fascism,’” Scarborough said. “It’s like, it’s this, it’s that. I don’t — I just — I don’t know — I don’t know how — how — how tightly do we define fascism in 2023, when you have actually an attempt to overthrow a government through violence and the continued glorification of that violence and the continued glorification of those people who tried to overthrow the federal government so much, though, so that he’s turned these rioters, he’s turned these insurrectionists into political heroes, who now have a convict choir that he salutes?”

Trump called for peace in multiple posts on Twitter on Jan. 6, and during his speech that day.

“Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement,” Trump posted at 2:38 p.m. “They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!”

“I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence!” Trump tweeted at 3:13 p.m. “Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!”

Trump did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

