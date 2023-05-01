Middle School Student Claims He Was Sent Home After Wearing ‘There Are Only Two Genders’ Shirt

A seventh grader in Massachusetts claimed he was removed from his gym class March 21 after he wore a t-shirt that said “There are only two genders.”

The 12-year-old’s comments were posted by the Twitter account Libs of TikTok. The student, Liam Morrison, spoke about the incident during an April 13 school board meeting for Middleborough Public Schools. (RELATED: Dylan Mulvaney Breaks Social Media Silence, Says He Wants To Be ’Non-Confrontational And Uncontroversial’)

“On that Tuesday morning, I was taken out of gym class to sit down with two adults for what turned out to be a very uncomfortable talk,” Morrison said during the school board meeting. “I was told that people were complaining about the words on my shirt, and the shirt was making some students feel unsafe. Yes, words on a shirt made people feel unsafe.”

“They told me that I wasn’t in trouble, but it sure felt like I was. I was told I would need to remove my shirt before I could return to class. When I nicely told them that I didn’t want to do that they called my father. Thankfully, my dad supported my decisions.”

The Connecticut Department of Children and Families (DCF) published a glossary in 2016 which categorized belief in the existence of only two genders as “genderism.” A Portland school is teaching children as young as kindergarten about an “infinite gender spectrum,” according to public documents.

Middleborough Public Schools has not responded to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.