Man Accused Of Murdering Five ‘Execution Style’ Was Previously-Deported Illegal Immigrant, ICE Says

The shooter who allegedly murdered five individuals, including an 8-year-old child, in “execution style” killings Friday immigrated to the U.S. illegally, an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) spokesperson confirmed to the Daily Caller News Foundation

The suspect, Mexican national Francisco Oropesa Perez-Torres, 38, was previously ordered to be removed by an immigration judge on March 16, 2009, ICE said. ICE removed him on March 17, 2009, the spokesperson said.

Oropesa Perez-Torres is currently at large after being accused of murdering five of his neighbors, Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25; Daniel Enrique Laso Guzman, 8; Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21; Julisa Molina Rivera, 31 and Jose Jonathan Casarez, 18. (RELATED: ‘Release Everybody’: Former Top Border Officials Pour Cold Water On Biden’s Plan After Trump-Era Expulsions Stop)

Oropesa Perez-Torres returned to the U.S. illegally at an unknown time and location, ICE said. He was arrested and removed by ICE in September 2009, January 2012 and July 2016.

The suspect was also sentenced to jail time for driving while intoxicated in January 2012, according to ICE.

The Cold Spring Texas Sheriff’s Office has issued a warrant for Oropesa Perez-Torres’ arrest for homicide. He is also wanted by the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s office for the shooting.

The shooting occurred Friday evening when neighbor Wilson Garcia asked Oropesa Perez-Torres to stop shooting his rifle so his baby could sleep, according to The New York Times (NYT). Oropesa Perez-Torres then allegedly walked to Garcia’s home and fatally shot Garcia’s wife, son and the three other victims with his AR-15 before fleeing.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.