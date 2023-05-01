Nicole Kidman Stuns In Archival Chanel Dress From 2004

Nicole Kidman hit the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala wearing an archival, Karl Lagerfeld-era Chanel gown from 2004.

The legendary actress fully embodied the theme of capturing Lagerfeld’s memory through the showcase of his timeless fashions. Kidman wore the very same dress in the Chanel No. 5 commercial in 2004 and has managed to walk the red carpet in the very same haute couture gown looking as ageless as the gown itself.

Nicole Kidman is on her way to the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/TdzW8aw25k — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) May 1, 2023

“I have the most indelible memories of fittings with Karl in the atelier, and I loved witnessing his dedication to his craft,” Kidman said to Vogue.

“I remember his laugh when he first sketched the dress and handed me the sketch. He always made me laugh. He designed a number of dresses for me, but I think this is the most spectacular,” Kidman said.

During her interview on the red carpet she noted that she still has those sketches today. (RELATED: The Met Gala Creates A Moral Divide Before It Even Begins)

Kidman shared a special memory of the famous designer as she told Vogue the significance of the color pink.

“I remember he made me a pink dress for the Oscars one year,” Kidman said. “When he designed, he always loved to see me in the palest of pink.”