NYC Mayor Eric Adams Claims Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Is Using The Migrant Crisis To ‘Hurt Black-Run Cities’

Democratic New York City Mayor Eric Adams accused Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott of busing migrants from the southern border state in order to “hurt black run cities” in a statement Monday.

Abbott first began busing migrants to Washington, D.C. in April 2022, followed by the Big Apple in August, then Chicago and Philadelphia. It was Abbott’s response to the surge in illegal migration at the U.S.-Mexico border, where federal authorities recorded more than 2.3 million migrant encounters in fiscal year 2022 alone. (RELATED: Massive Migrant Caravan Forms In Mexico To Protest Immigration Policies)

Adams, however, believes it has racial undertones, he said in his statement.

“This weekend, we learned that Governor Abbott is once again deciding to play politics with people’s lives by resuming the busing of asylum seekers to New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Denver, and Washington, D.C.,” Adams said. “Not only is this behavior morally bankrupt and devoid of any concern for the well-being of asylum seekers, but it is also impossible to ignore the fact that Abbott is now targeting five cities run by Black mayors,” Adams said.

“Put plainly, Abbott is using this crisis to hurt Black-run cities,” Adams said.

Adams’ rebuke of Abbott followed a letter Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot sent to the Texas governor Sunday, urging him to halt the transports. The southern border is expected to see an even greater migrant surge in the coming weeks when Title 42, the Trump-era public health order invoked during the COVID-19 pandemic, ends May 11.

“Last year, Abbott bussed migrants to New York against their will, reportedly had security guards hold them hostage on busses [sic] when they tried to get off in other cities, shipped them off while sick and COVID positive, and tagged individuals with barcodes,” Adams said.

“Despite Abbott’s inhumane actions, New York City will continue to do all it can to handle this influx, but this crisis is more than one city can handle. With a vacuum of leadership from border states, we need the federal government to step in and provide us with support and to prevent this cruelty from continuing,” Adams said.

Abbott’s office didn’t respond to a request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.