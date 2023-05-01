San Diego Is Paying How Much For Hotels For The Homeless?

San Diego leaders are requesting money from the state to buy three hotels for the city’s homeless people at a cost of $383,000 per room, according to the Washington Free Beacon.

The commissioners are doing this even though they tried it once before. In 2020, they approved purchasing two hotels to house homeless people at $278,000 to $353,000 per room. And there’s still a homelessness crisis.

The city officials are completely unfazed by this. One of the commissioners is out there saying they think the idea is a “fantastic value proposition.” (RELATED: This Trans Chick Speaks Truth)

