Roger Stone and John Tabacco Join Advisory Board of Common Cents

A new blockchain-based community for conservatives has announced that political heavyweights Roger Stone and John Tabacco have joined the project’s advisory board.

The Common Cents Coin created an exclusive community for conservatives that aligns with their values and beliefs. Owners of the coin get access to events with top conservative figures, merchandise and more while a percentage of each transaction will be donated to conservative political action groups.

Roger Stone as a former advisor to Donald Trump as well as Newsmax anchor John Tabacco have joined the project as it continues to gain popularity among political and crypto enthusiasts alike.

“Having served as president of Overstock.com’s Tzero subsidiary, I recognized the demand in the market for a blockchain project that aligns with one’s values and beliefs,” said John Tabacco. “The Common Cents Coin is building an unrivaled community with the unique perks that blockchain provides. I’m proud to be a part of it.”

The Common Cents Coin was conceptualized by a group of conservative-minded, industry leaders from both the blockchain and political arena who recognize the potential of Web3 to help put power back into the hands of the American people. The coin was designed to allow holders to support conservative political initiatives that the Common Cents Coin has aligned itself with.

The Common Cents Coin’s tokenomics allows for holders to participate in an environment that aligns with their political values.

Named after the 47-page “Common Sense” pamphlet written by 18th century political activist Thomas Paine in 1775 advocating for the independence of the Thirteen Colonies from Great Britain, Common Cents was created as a platform to help once again restore values of freedom, limited government and free markets.