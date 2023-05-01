Republican Councilman Comes Out As Transgender, Trans-Racial In Apparent Mockery Of Left

A Republican Indiana councilman came out as transgender and transracial in what seems to be a mockery of the left.

Delaware County Councilman Ryan Webb announced mid-April that he finally felt “comfortable announcing my true authentic self.”

“It is with great relief that I announce to everyone that I identify as a woman and not just any woman but as a woman of color as well,” Webb said in a statement posted on Facebook. “I guess this would make me gay/lesbian as well, since I am attracted to women. Whew, that felt good to finally get that out there and start living life as my true self. I’m excited to bring diversity to the county council. Until today we didn’t have any females of color or LGBTQIAPC +++ on the council. I’m glad that now we do!”

Webb jokingly added he was “honored” to “shatter that glass ceiling” after he said he is actually the “very first lesbian woman of color” in the history of the county to serve on the council. (RELATED: Suspended Trans Lawmaker, ACLU Sue For Reinstatement To Montana House)

Ryan Webb, a white councilman in Indiana, now identifies as a woman of color The best part? The media being forced to take him seriously: pic.twitter.com/pM5PZsy2OH — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 30, 2023

Webb later said in an statement to WISH TV that he’s received threats and backlash amidst his announcement.

“Our family has been receiving violent threats throughout the day from intolerant liberals who refuse to accept my decision to live my life however I choose. I don’t really see how an interview will improve the situation.”

Webb also said his racial identity is actually that of an “American Indian.”