Serena Williams Reveals Pregnancy At Met Gala

Serena Williams revealed her second pregnancy on the 2023 Met Gala red carpet on Monday.

The famous athlete announced that she and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, are expanding their family, by debuting her baby bump in a black Gucci gown, while posing for photographs at fashion’s biggest night.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian reveal they are expecting their second child together. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/0F8TNgaBla — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) May 2, 2023

Williams’ dress boasted a plunging neckline that was perfectly accented with layers of pearls — a very on-theme look for the evening. Kim Kardashian also embraced the layered-pearl look with her stunning outfit, but Williams definitely stole the show with her baby news.

Williams’ freshly bobbed hairstyle was the perfect accent to her bold outfit.

“I’m feeling good. I can breathe. I can stop not hiding,” the 41-year old tennis champion said, according to Page Six.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams)

Moments after her big reveal on the red carpet, Williams shared the exciting news with her 16.5 million Instagram followers. (RELATED: Emily Blunt Says She Likes It ‘Edgy And Nasty’ On The Red Carpet)

“Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala,” she wrote to her social media page.

She has not yet shared information about the sex of the baby, or how far along she is in her pregnancy.

The happy couple welcomed their first child, Olympia, in 2017.