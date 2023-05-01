Trans Woman ‘Not Guilty’ Of Indecent Exposure Charges After Using Women’s Locker Room, Court Rules

UPDATE: This piece has been updated to include a statement from the YMCA of Greater Dayton.

A biological male who identifies as a woman was found not guilty of three counts of indecent exposure after using the women’s locker room at a YMCA in Xenia, Ohio, WHIO reported.

Darren Glines, who goes by Rachel but has not undergone transgender surgeries, was charged with public indecency in December 2022 after three reports that Glines exposed his genitals on three separate occasions while using the women’s facility between 2021 and 2022— one of which underage girls were present, according to documents obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation. Xenia Municipal Court judge David McNamee ruled Friday evening that there were no facts to prove Glines had entered “an area of the YMCA where [Glines] was not supposed to be,” WHIO reported. (RELATED: ‘Transgender Woman’ Who Was Allegedly Naked In Front Of Kid Previously Sued For Access To Women’s Locker Room)

“It’s unfortunate not only for her, but for the entire community, that the filing of these charges ever occurred,” Glines attorneys, Lauren Dever and Keara Dever, said in a statement obtained by WHIO on Monday. “We are grateful that the rule of law and the truth prevailed so that Ms. Glines and the community can move on in peace.”

Jacqueline Brockman, Fairborn YMCA Executive Director, testified that Glines had permission from herself and other YMCA employees to use the facility, according to WHIO. The YMCA’s front desk reportedly told a woman who complained about seeing a naked male in the locker room that Glines was a woman and not to be “disturbed,” according to Xenia City Council president Williams Urshcel.

“The YMCA of Greater Dayton is committed to adhering to Ohio and Federal laws and anti-discrimination laws which allow all members access to its facilities and programs. In addition, the Greater Dayton YMCA has a strong record of both protecting personal privacy and modesty within our facilities which are both safe and accommodating while serving and including all members of the community equally,” the organization told the DCNF. “We are committed to following the law in order to protect the rights of all members and to protect their right to use YMCA facilities. Should Ohio’s Attorney General provide clarification the YMCA will always strive to be in full compliance with all State and Federal laws while still serving the rights and interests of all our members.”

Lauren Dever, Keara Dever and Urshcel did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.