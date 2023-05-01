Trump To Participate In Upcoming CNN Presidential Town Hall In New Hampshire

Former President Donald Trump will participate in a presidential town hall hosted by CNN in New Hampshire, the network announced Monday.

“The event, hosted by ‘CNN This Morning’ anchor Kaitlan Collins and airing at 9 p.m. ET on May 10, will feature the former president taking questions from New Hampshire Republicans and undeclared voters who plan to vote in the 2024 GOP presidential primary,” CNN said in a statement. (RELATED: Trump Makes First New Hampshire Stop For 2024 Campaign, Announces Leadership Team)

A senior Trump adviser explained the move to the Daily Caller.

“President Trump is running to be President for all Americans. Going outside the traditional Republican ‘comfort zone’ was a key to President Trump’s success in 2016. Some other candidates are too afraid to take this step in their quest to defeat Joe Biden, and are afraid to do anything other than Fox News. CNN executives made a compelling pitch,” the adviser said.

WATCH:

NOW: Trump gets into motorcade from Trump Force One in New Hampshire. Headed to speak in Manchester. @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/Vs4VgkwSSL — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) April 27, 2023

Trump is in the building. This is where he will be speaking. Large crowd of supporters here in Manchester, NH. I am told there was a ton of people outside trying to make it in. @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/0ZAoWo8Od9 — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) April 27, 2023

The crowd awaiting Trump to take the stage here in Manchester, NH:@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/OrXKwDxEzg — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) April 27, 2023

Trump posing on stage with NH’s victory team. @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/BBWmwtcHfc — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) April 27, 2023

NOW: Trump greets supporters after his speech. Signs hats, shirts, etc. @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/eOOUjdzQGo — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) April 27, 2023

NOW: Trump boards Trump Force One after his Manchester, NH speech: @DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/zBjaJTTq6S — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) April 27, 2023

Trump made a stop in Manchester, New Hampshire, Thursday, where he announced his leadership team for the state, which includes 50 members of the legislature. The group makes up 25% of Republicans in the New Hampshire House of Representatives, the campaign says. (RELATED: Trump Puts Aim On Biden In First New Hampshire Stop For 2024 Campaign)

During his speech, Trump did not focus as much on Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, whom he has repeatedly criticized.

DeSantis spoke at an event in Manchester earlier in April, at the same venue Trump where held his speech Thursday night. DeSantis is seen as Trump’s main rival, though the governor has not yet announced a run for president.