Will Levis Lost Over $24 Million After Sliding From No. 4 To No. 33 In NFL Draft

He’s still rich, but this has gotta be tough to swallow.

Over the weekend, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay said that if quarterback Anthony Richardson wasn’t available by the time they made their No. 4 pick, they possibly would’ve drafted Will Levis. However, Richardson was still there and the Colts ultimately took the Florida stud.

That pick came with consequences for Levis, who had a dramatic slide all the way down to round two, where he was picked second (No. 33 overall) by the Tennessee Titans.

But not only was it an embarrassing look for Levis, it also came along with an expensive price tag. When you base it on the numbers of the contract values from 2022, the difference between the fourth overall pick (New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner) and 33rd (Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson) is over a crazy $24 million, going from $33.45 million to $9.24 million.

To rub more salt into the wound, the No. 4 overall pick gets a fully-guaranteed contract for four years, while the 33rd pick doesn’t get anything remotely close to that.

Just rough.

Oh, but it doesn’t stop there. You also have this beauty:

Will Levis will reportedly start out as “QB3” for the Titans. Titans HC Mike Vrabel said in a recent interview that Ryan Tannehill is the starter as of now, with Malik Willis as QB2 and Levis as QB3. However, Levis will be given the opportunity to prove himself and has an equal… pic.twitter.com/i6NkNuRQeX — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) April 30, 2023

And you know how I labeled his slide dramatic, right? (RELATED: REPORT: Dallas Cowboys Could Make Power Move For Dalvin Cook)

Yeah … his girlfriend literally became a meme after this whole ordeal:

Will Levis’ girl is 100% leaving him pic.twitter.com/zlairmrKLt — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) April 28, 2023

Take that $9 million and take a nice vacation, Will. Because you need it.