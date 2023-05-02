Authorities Nab Person Believed To Be Texas Shooter

Authorities arrested the man believed to be responsible for the killing of five people, including an eight-year-old boy in Cleveland, Texas, Friday, NBC News reported late Tuesday.

San Jacinto County District Attorney Todd Dillon said a man believed to be Francisco Oropesa, 38, was arrested in Cut and Shoot, Texas, according to NBC. Police are still waiting to confirm the identity of the individual, who was put in Montgomery County Jail and charged with first-degree murder. (RELATED: New GOP Border Security Bill Would Bar Migrants From Using Arrest Warrants As IDs At Airports)

Oropesa, an illegal immigrant from Mexico who had an extensive record with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), allegedly shot his neighbors, Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25; Daniel Enrique Laso Guzman, 8; Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21; Julisa Molina Rivera, 31 and Jose Jonathan Casarez, 18, in an “execution style” killing.

BREAKING: Here is ICE’s record of the Cleveland, Texas, shooting suspect, Mexican national Francisco Oropesa Perez-Torres, 38. 1. 2009- deported. 2. At an unknown time/location-returned to the U.S. 3. September 2009, January 2012, and July 2016- arrested and ordered removed by… — Jennie Taer (@JennieSTaer) May 1, 2023

The tragedy occurred when neighbor Wilson Garcia asked Oropesa to stop shooting his rifle in order to let the baby sleep, according to The New York Times. Oropesa then allegedly went to Garcia’s home and fatally shot Garcia’s wife, son and the three other victims.

The suspect promptly fled the scene, prompting a days-long search.

This story is breaking and will be updated accordingly.

