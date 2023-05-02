DC Teens Shot Man Who Tried To Stop Them From Stealing A Scooter

A man was shot Monday night as he tried to stop a scooter robbery in northwest Washington, D.C., police say.

Three juveniles, who had been riding together on one scooter, attempted to steal another one, D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. A nearby witness, who was also on a scooter, attempted to intervene and was then shot. The suspects fled immediately and remain at large, but MPD released CCTV footage was on Tuesday afternoon.

MPD seeks suspects in reference to an assault with a dangerous weapon (gun) offense that occurred on Monday, May 1, 2023 at approximately 7:23 pm at the intersection of 14th and S Streets Northwest. Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411 pic.twitter.com/FgjF1W8xun — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) May 2, 2023

The woman whose scooter was stolen said she left the hardware store where she’d been shopping when she heard the gunshots and found that her scooter was gone. “I just heard the first one and I ran away,” she told NBC 4. (RELATED: Nordstrom Closes Up Shop, Abandons San Francisco)

“This was so senseless,” D.C. Councilwoman Brooke Pinto tweeted Monday.

I just left the scene at 14th & S where a person was shot while intervening in an attempted theft of a scooter. Relieved that the victim is recovering in the hospital. This was so senseless. Police are looking for suspects and anyone w/ info should call (202) 727-9099/text 50411. https://t.co/jkbjPvtmDW — Councilmember Brooke Pinto (@CMBrookePinto) May 2, 2023

The man who was shot is recovering in a nearby hospital and is expected to survive, Pinto noted.