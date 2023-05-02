US

DC Teens Shot Man Who Tried To Stop Them From Stealing A Scooter

Ryan Lippe Contributor
A man was shot Monday night as he tried to stop a scooter robbery in northwest Washington, D.C., police say.

Three juveniles, who had been riding together on one scooter, attempted to steal another one, D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. A nearby witness, who was also on a scooter, attempted to intervene and was then shot. The suspects fled immediately and remain at large, but MPD released CCTV footage was on Tuesday afternoon.

The woman whose scooter was stolen said she left the hardware store where she’d been shopping when she heard the gunshots and found that her scooter was gone. “I just heard the first one and I ran away,” she told NBC 4. (RELATED: Nordstrom Closes Up Shop, Abandons San Francisco)

“This was so senseless,” D.C. Councilwoman Brooke Pinto tweeted Monday.

The man who was shot is recovering in a nearby hospital and is expected to survive, Pinto noted.