Gordon Lightfoot Dead At Age 84

Legendary Canadian folk music icon Gordon Lightfoot died in a Toronto hospital Monday at the age of 84.

Victoria Lord, his longtime publicist, confirmed his death, according to the CBC, however the cause of his death has not been publicly declared. Lightfoot’s music was a reflection of his passion for his country, the natural Canadian landscape and the culture in the northern regions. His songs have been covered by some of the biggest names in music, including Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash. Others to have covered his music include the Grateful Dead, Barbra Streisand, Jerry Lee Lewis, Eric Clapton, Jimmy Buffet and the Replacements, according to RollingStone.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday issued a statement honoring the artist following his death.

“We have lost one of our greatest singer-songwriters. Gordon Lightfoot captured our country’s spirit in his music – and in doing so, he helped shape Canada’s soundscape,” Trudeau said.

“May his music continue to inspire future generations, and may his legacy live on forever. To his family, friends, and many fans across the country and around the world: I’m keeping you in my thoughts at this difficult time,” he said.

Lightfoot’s lyrics were strong and soulful, and his sounds were rooted in folk music. Some of his most recognizable talent was showcased in hits such as “The Canadian Railroad Trilogy,” “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald,” “If You Could Read My Mind” and Early Morning Rain,

“Sundown,” “Carefree Highway,” “Early Morning Rain” and “Rainy Day People” rounded off some of his most highly revered songs.

Lightfoot’s numerous accolades included a postage stamp, a guitar created in his name, multiple Grammy nominees, more than 15 Juno awards and inductions to numerous halls of fame, including the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. Bob Dylan presided over that particular ceremony and paid tribute to Lightfoot’s tremendous accomplishments in the world of music, according to the CBC. (RELATED: Aerosmith Announces Farewell Tour)

The talented artist won a Governor General’s Performing Arts Award in 1997 and was honored as a Companion of the Order of Canada, which is the order’s highest level, in 2003.