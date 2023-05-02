Hunter Biden Claims Poverty In Paternity Case Using One Of The Most Expensive Lawyers In Washington

Hunter Biden claimed he didn’t have the finances to pay child support for his out-of-wedlock child Monday, using one of the most expensive lawyers in Washington, D.C., in his defense.

The first son was ordered to appear in person for all paternity hearings relating to his 4-year-old daughter Navy Joan Roberts in Arkansas. Biden previously denied being her father before his former flame, Lunden Roberts, proved his paternity through a DNA test. The parties agreed to a settlement for child support in 2020, but the first son asked the court to adjust his payments in 2022, reopening the case. (RELATED: Hunter Biden Appears In Court For Paternity Hearing)

Biden’s attorneys said Monday he already paid $750,000 in child support, and that he could not afford to continue paying the mother $20,000 a month due to his financial troubles.

His team claimed he has so little money, he was forced to sleep on a “cot” during the president’s recent trip to Ireland and had his Porsche repossessed, the Washington Free Beacon reported. His attorneys also claimed he currently makes no salary, according to the outlet.

The first son, who is an avid painter, has offered to sell his works upwards of $500,000 a piece, according to the New York Post. At least five of his works have reportedly sold at $75,000, the outlet reported.

In a motion filed Thursday, Roberts’ attorney Clint Lancaster claimed Biden was using “some of the most expensive attorneys on planet Earth” to make his poverty case, the Post reported.

Biden’s legal team includes notable Washington, D.C., lawyer Abbe David Lowell, who Lancaster claimed charges $855 per billable hour.

The average D.C. lawyer charges anywhere from $185 to $541 per hour, according to Clio’s 2022 Legal Trends Report.

“If Mr. Biden can afford a Washington DC, Hollywood, Chicago biglaw, and the best domestic relations attorney on the Texas side of the Texarkana border, he surely must have income for child support purposes,” Lancaster wrote in his filing, according to the Post.

Lancaster also claimed Biden has not provided sufficient answers about his finances, including his automobiles, his art deals, foreign money “from China or Ukraine,” money received from the Biden family, all flights and hotels booked in the relevant time period and money received from Kevin Morris and President Joe Biden, the Arkansas Times reported.

The judge overseeing the case ordered both parties to come back with discovery documents by May 12, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Biden Family Excludes Hunter Biden’s Daughter From Christmas Stockings Two Years In A Row)

The first son has refused to see his daughter, Lancaster has claimed, and the president has repeatedly failed to mention the existence of his granddaughter while speaking about his grandkids.