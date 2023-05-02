J.J. Watt And His Wife Kealia Become Minority Owners Of English Premier League Club Burnley

This is so cool.

Future Pro Football Hall of Famer J.J. Watt and his wife Kealia, a former NWSL player, are now minority owners of Burnley — an English soccer club. The Watts (as well as Burnley) made the announcement Monday.

“When you invest in a club that’s been around since 1882, you must have great respect for its history and tradition,” said J.J. Watt. “We understand that not only are we investing in the squad and manager, we’re investing in the town and its people. We take that responsibility very seriously and intend to work hard in earning their trust and support.”

Watt announced his retirement from the NFL following the end of the 2022 season to close out a 12-year career with both the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals. Watt now moves on to his next chapter, along with his wife. She played in the NWSL from 2014-2021, suiting up for the Houston Dash and Chicago Red Stars. In 2016, she also played for the USWNT. Married in 2020, the couple welcomed their son, Koa, in October 2022.

Burnley is headed back to the English Premier League after finishing the season with 98 points, putting them at the top of the EFL Championship — the second tier of England soccer.

It’s funny.

Back in 2021 during an interview, J.J. Watt said that he became a fan of English soccer when he played the FIFA video game, which led him to eventually becoming a fan of Chelsea. That's exactly how I became a fan of both the EPL and the Blues. And there's no telling how many people I've heard over the past few years say something very similar.

It’s amazing how powerful a video game can be, but it all led us to the beautiful game.