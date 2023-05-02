Kennedy Criticizes Schumer During Hearing For Threatening SCOTUS Justices

Louisiana Republican Sen. John Kennedy scolded Democrats at a Tuesday hearing, in particular Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, for reportedly threatening Supreme Court Justices last year.

The Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing Tuesday to examine ethics rules for the Supreme Court after Democrats accused Justice Clarence Thomas of accepting trips from a wealthy friend.

Kennedy turned his attention toward Democrats, alleging that Democrats are trying to undermine the Court with the hearing.

“I remember the Democratic leaders’ words of March 4, 2020, on the steps of the United States Supreme Court like they were yesterday. I want to tell you Gorsuch,’ he said, not ‘Justice Gorsuch,’ but ‘Gorsuch,’ ‘I want to tell you Gorsuch, I want to tell you Kavanaugh, you have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.’ Wow. Just wow. I think Matthew 12:36 is correct, ‘for by thy words you shall be justified and by thy words you shall be condemned.'”

“Now the sad truth is, that some, not all, some of my Democratic colleagues have been on a crusade to undermine the United States Supreme Court’s legitimacy and the credibility of the federal judiciary for years,” he continued. (RELATED: ‘Big Breathless Nothingburger’: Conservative Legal Scholars, Lawmakers Blast ‘Partisan’ Justice Thomas Report)

Schumer’s comments came after the justices heard June Medical Services v. Russo, a case in which an abortion provider challenged a 2014 Louisiana state law requiring abortion providers have admitting privilege at a nearby hospital. Schumer lashed out at the justices. A spokesperson later telling the Daily Caller News Foundation that the senator’s comments were in reference to the political price Republicans would pay for appointing Gorsuch and Kavanaugh.