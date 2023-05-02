Media Matters Tried To Destroy Tucker With Leaked Tapes, And It Blew Up Spectacularly

Left-wing Media Matters attempted to discredit Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson with leaked tapes of him at the Fox News studio, but it did not go as planned.

The footage, posted by senior fellow Matthew Gertz, showed Carlson jokingly calling a woman “yummy,” joking about sex with Piers Morgan and joking about his “postmenopausal fans” judging his on-screen appearance. As it turns out, the outlet failed to do Carlson much damage.

3. On-set, Carlson tells someone off-camera, “I can never assess my appearance. I wait for my postmenopausal fans to weigh in on that.” pic.twitter.com/GmuwSomWDI — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) May 2, 2023

“Thank you for confirming that Tucker is a normal, down-to-earth, very funny person. Great work, as always, Media Matters, curating excellent conservative content,” City Journal writer Christopher Rufo commented. (RELATED: ‘Nobody Likes Her’: Megyn Kelly Guesses Who Is Leading Charge Against Tucker At Fox News)

Thank you for confirming that Tucker is a normal, down-to-earth, very funny person. Great work, as always, Media Matters, curating excellent conservative content. 🙏 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) May 2, 2023

“Media Matters really thought they had something with these leaks of Tucker Carlson telling jokes while off the air. They really, really, thought they had something with it. Anyone with a sense of humor can assess that the things Tucker said, like MMFA itself, are in fact, jokes,” Ian Miles Cheong said.

Media Matters really thought they had something with these leaks of Tucker Carlson telling jokes while off the air. They really, really, thought they had something with it. Anyone with a sense of humor can assess that the things Tucker said, like MMFA itself, are in fact, jokes. pic.twitter.com/Qi7lqR4N9K — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 2, 2023

“I’m sorry this is happening to you,” The Failing New York Times, an account mocking The New York Times, wrote.

I’m sorry this is happening to you. — The Failing NY Times (@FormerNewspaper) May 2, 2023

“This was the best you could do?” MRCTV managing editor Brittany Hughes said.

…this was the best you could do? — Brittany Hughes (@RealBrittHughes) May 2, 2023

“Are your poor feelings hurt that the mean WASP gave you a bird?” Blaze Media media critic Rob Eno said.

Are your poor feelings hurt that the mean WASP gave you the bird? — Rob Eno (@Robeno) May 2, 2023

“He seemed funny and relatable,” a user said.

He seemed funny and relatable. — JIA (@JeremyinAkron) May 2, 2023

Tucker is based. Love him even more now! — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) May 2, 2023

this is awesome stuff, i hope we get more of this when he goes indie. — Quite Frankly (@PoliticalOrgy) May 2, 2023

“Lil Matthew must not be very pleased with the overall tenor of the 1200 and counting comments underneath this thread that’s intended to damage Tucker,” Daily Caller editor-in-chief Geoffrey Ingersoll said.

Lil Matthew must not be very pleased with the overall tenor of the 1200 and counting comments underneath this thread that’s intended to damage Tucker … https://t.co/kpbem2vHYt — Geoffrey Ingersoll (@GPIngersoll) May 2, 2023

Media Matters also published footage of Carlson criticizing the structure of Fox Nation, Fox News’ streaming service and the people running the site for not fixing it. He made the remark during a phone call arguing about his attire during an interview he was preparing to conduct.

The New York Times also obtained out-of-context private text messages allegedly written by Carlson in which he reportedly labeled a female Fox News executive the c-word.