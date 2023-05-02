‘I Stand By My Testimony’: Garland Denies Interference With Hunter Biden Probe

Attorney General Merrick Garland said Tuesday that he stood by congressional testimony in which he said a probe of Hunter Biden would not face political interference.

A whistleblower from the Internal Revenue Service who came forward April 18 said had they had information contradicting sworn congressional testimony by a “senior political appointee” and alleged that the probe was mired in conflicts of interest. Garland reportedly is the “senior political appointee” in question, according to multiple reports. (RELATED: House Committee Has Identified ‘Six New Biden Family Members’ Involved In ‘Shady’ Transactions, Rep. Comer Says)

Biden is under investigation for alleged violations of tax and gun laws, with federal agents reportedly believing they have enough evidence to bring charges, according to The Washington Post.

WATCH:

“I stand by my testimony,” Garland said Tuesday when a reporter questioned him about whether he believed the investigation was being conducted without interference.

Garland testified that he saw no need for a special counsel during an appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee in April 2022, saying that U.S. Attorney David Weiss, a holdover from the Trump administration, was free to investigate.

Investigators in the case are using information from a laptop abandoned by Biden at a repair shop in Delaware, according to a March 2022 report by The New York Times.

The New York Post reported on the contents of the abandoned laptop on Oct. 14, 2020. Documents from the laptop were previously authenticated by the Daily Caller News Foundation in October 2020, while The Washington Post and Times confirmed the authenticity of the data in March 2022.

Garland has come under fire over allegations that the Department of Justice targeted parents who spoke out at school board meetings, targeting pro-life activists for prosecution over protests at abortion facilities and for not addressing protests targeting conservative justices following the leak of the Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.

