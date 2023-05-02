Michigan Teachers Union President Orders Staff To Stop Wearing Pro-Gay Badges After Parental Backlash

Following community backlash, a Michigan teachers union president ordered its members to stop wearing “equality” badges that feature the pride flag, the transgender flag and the Black Lives Matter symbol, according to Fox 66.

Fenton Education Association (FEA) President Sarah Foster told educators to no longer wear badges the union created that say “equality: stronger together” at a Monday school board meeting, in an effort to stop “harassment,” according to Fox 66. The decision comes after parents and community members pushed back against the badges throughout April, saying they are age inappropriate and divisive. (RELATED: ‘Political Aims’: Here Are The Woke Initiatives Pushed By Teachers Unions In 2022)

“I have made the decision to ask our staff to stop wearing these badges,” Foster said at the end of Monday’s school board meeting, according to Fox 66.

Previously, more than 200 residents attended an April 10 school board meeting to debate the implementation of the “equality” badges, with parents arguing that the badges bring up age-inappropriate conversations on sexuality and don’t promote equality, the Tri-County Times reported.

“The colorful symbols used to spell out the word ‘equality’ are in most cases age-inappropriate, they are culturally divisive, not inclusive of all students, disparaging of those not listed, potentially racist, and the symbol representing the letter ‘T’ promotes an absolute falsehood,” an attendee said at the meeting, according to the Tri-County Times.

Throughout the country teachers are wearing LGBTQ ally badges that provide resources to gay students and were created by the National Education Association, the parent teachers union of the FEA. Fenton Area Public Schools (FAPS) Superintendent Heidie Ciesielski redesigned the FEA’s “equality” badge to look different from the NEA’s design, the Tri-County Times reported.

“Why talk about sex with kids in school?” a parent said at the April meeting about the badges, according to the Tri-County Times.

FEA and FAPS did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

