Mom Says She Realized Her Biological Daughter Was Trans Because She Liked Vegetables

A Louisiana mother said in a House Health and Welfare Committee hearing on Tuesday that she knew that her biological daughter was transgender due to her liking vegetables.

The mother testified to the committee during discussions on House Bill 463, which would create the “Save Adolescents from Experimentation Act” and prohibit “certain procedures to alter the sex of a minor child.”

She said she knew that her biological daughter was a boy because her “food choices were odd. They were always like green vegetables, raw green vegetables.” The mother said she had taken her child to specialists and neurologists, and there were also brain scans to figure out why the child could not sleep. (RELATED: Oklahoma Bans ‘Irreversible’ Sex Change Surgeries, Cross Sex Hormones For Kids)

She continued to say that her child’s patterns as a child and eating vegetables boosted testosterone, and they were “just methods of his body trying to become who he was meant to be.” The mother added that her child’s “brain does not match his physiology.”

Detransitioner Chloe Cole, who is known for her work fighting against sex change surgeries for minors, also spoke at the hearing. She spoke about her experience transitioning as a 13-year-old girl and called transitioning the “worst medical scandal in American history.”

“Doctors medicalized me starting [with] puberty blockers and testosterone at 13 years old,” she said.

“I didn’t know what things like cervixes or ovulation were, or how the full menstrual cycle worked yet, but I was cleared by adults who had a full understanding of such things to make a decision that would affect my fertility and the onward development of my sexual organs and the complex processes unique to me as a woman,” she continued.

She also explained that she was given a double mastectomy.

The bill passed out of committee.

Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Utah, South Dakota and West Virginia have all banned sex changes for minors, according to NBC News.