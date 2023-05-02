‘Deteriorating Situation’: Nordstrom Closes Up Shop, Abandons San Francisco Due To ‘Unsafe Conditions’

Nordstrom, a major clothing retailer, is closing two of its San Francisco locations, citing a “deteriorating situation,” downtown, a reference to heightened crime and vagrancy in the area, according to the San Francisco Standard.

Nordstrom announced it will not be renewing its lease at the location in Westfield Mall and a downtown Nordstrom Rack. Collectively, these locations represent about 357,500 square feet, reported the San Francisco Standard.

BREAKING: Nordstrom is planning to close both of its Downtown San Francisco stores, choosing not to renew its lease obligations at its location in the Westfield Mall. It will also close a second nearby Downtown Nordstrom Rack. More information below. ⬇️ https://t.co/U747YjobxY — The San Francisco Standard (@sfstandard) May 2, 2023

“The planned closure of Nordstrom underscores the deteriorating situation in downtown San Francisco,” said a spokesperson for the mall,” said a spokesperson for the mall. “A growing number of retailers and businesses are leaving the area due to the unsafe conditions for customers, retailers, and employees, coupled with the fact that these significant issues are preventing an economic recovery of the area,” they said. (RELATED: Major University Fires Police Chief, Provost Over Safety Concerns After Professor Killed)

San Francisco has been experiencing heightened crime, homelessness, and public vagrancy, causing many businesses to retreat, according to the California Globe. The rise in crime spurred the city to bump police pay by 10%, with the hope of retaining and recruiting officers, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Nordstrom joins the roughly 20 businesses that have left the downtown San Francisco area in the past three years, according to the San Francisco Standard. Whole Foods temporarily shuttered their downtown location on April 10, attributing their decision to “high theft and hostile visitors.”

Nordstrom and San Francisco Mayor London Breed’s Office did not immediately respond to Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

