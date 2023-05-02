‘A Parent’s Worst Nightmare’: Police Find Seven Dead Bodies On Property Of Convicted Rapist

Police in Oklahoma searching for two missing teens stumbled upon seven bodies at the residence of a man believed to have been involved in their disappearance.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol issued a missing person advisory for 14-year-old Ivy Webster, 16-year-old Brittany Brewer and registered sex offender Jesse L. McFadden on the morning of May 1 after the girls were reportedly seen traveling with McFadden, according to The Associated Press.

The bodies of seven people were discovered during a search for two missing teenagers, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed. The bodies were discovered during a search of a rural property, officials said. https://t.co/Rb4xacmvaD — The Associated Press (@AP) May 1, 2023

McFadden, a convicted rapist, was due in court Monday for the beginning of a trial on charges of soliciting sexual conduct with a minor and possession of child pornography, according to The Oklahoman. His failure to appear in court and the disappearance of the two teens led authorities on a search that ended Monday afternoon. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol found the bodies during a search near the small town of Henryetta, 90 miles north of Oklahoma City, the AP reported. (RELATED: Dismembered, Burned Remains Of Missing Woman Found In California Man’s Home, Suspect Arrested)

Though Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddy Rice announced he could not immediately identify the bodies found, he later said, “We believe that we have found the persons. We just are waiting for confirmation,” according to CNN.

Further confirmation that one of the bodies belonged to the missing teens was given by Brewer’s father, Nathan, who told KOTV, “Brittany was an outgoing person. She actually was selected to be Miss Henryetta … coming up in July for this miss national miss pageant in Tulsa. And now she ain’t gonna make it because she’s dead. She’s gone.”

“It’s just a parent’s worst nightmare, and I’m living it,” he added at a Monday night vigil for the victims, according to the AP.

McFadden is also believed to be among the bodies as Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Gerald Davidson told CNN, “There is no suspect at large that we are looking for right at this moment. So … there is no threat to the community.”