EXCLUSIVE: New Ad Promotes Nikki Haley’s Abortion Stance In Early Primary States

The 501(c)4 organization Stand for America (SFA) will release a new ad in Iowa and New Hampshire highlighting former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley’s stance on abortion.

The ad, obtained exclusively by the Daily Caller ahead of its Tuesday digital release, includes voice-over from Haley’s April 25 speech at Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America. During that speech, Haley highlighted her record as governor and called for the next president to “find national consensus” on abortion. SFA is paying five figures for the one-minute-long ad, titled “Resolve.”

“As a state legislator, I voted for every pro-life bill that came before me. As governor, we passed the Born-Alive Infant Protection Act. Pro-life political leaders and candidates must not put up with being demonized. They are acts of division and hatred,” Haley says in the ad.

WATCH:

“President Biden has done nothing to discourage it. In fact, he promotes it. We don’t need a president who endangers lives while dividing our country even more. We need a president who unites Americans and brings out the best in them, even on the toughest subjects,” she continues.

An autopsy produced by Heritage Action in the aftermath of the 2022 midterms blamed abortion messaging for GOP candidates’ under-performance in key races, and a Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Sunday that her version is set to find the same. The Heritage Action autopsy found that independents trusted Democrats more than Republicans on abortion by 25 points, leading some Republicans to lose tight races. Some Republicans, including Govs. Brian Kemp of Georgia, Mike DeWine of Ohio, and Greg Abbott of Texas, won handily despite signing six week bans.

GOP presidential candidates have stumbled over their abortion messaging in some instances. SBA president Marjorie Dannenfelser threatened to oppose any candidate in either party who does not support a 15-week federal abortion limit after former President Donald Trump’s campaign said that he does not support federal legislation on the issue. (RELATED: ‘Unfit To Lead’: Pro-Life Groups Blast Trump For Saying Abortion Should Be Left To The States)

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott came out in favor of a 20-week federal ban after initially dodging questions about a 15-week federal ban. Haley has not pinpointed a specific week at which she would support a ban, while former Vice President Mike Pence spoke out in favor of a federal judge’s ruling temporarily taking an abortifacient of the market.

Stand for America can raise and spend unlimited amounts of money as a 501(c)4, although it can not coordinate with any particular candidate. SFA raised more than $1.5 million in the first quarter of 2023, while spending over $600,000, according to Federal Election Commission filings.