University Reportedly Provides Alternative Spellings For Women To Avoid ‘-Men’ Suffix

The University of Texas at Austin promoted alternative spellings of “women” without the suffix “-men” in a “glossary of terms,” according to Manhattan Institute senior fellow Christopher Rufo.

Embedded within the university’s Office of Financial and Administrative Services “Diversity Commitment” webpage, it listed a “glossary of terms” with alternative spellings to the word “women,” News 4 reported on Tuesday.

“This glossary, though not exhaustive, is a tool to give you the words and meanings to help make conversations easier, respectful and empowering,” the webpage stated before it was apparently removed, according to screenshots shared by Rufo.

Among these alternative spellings were “Wimmin, “Womyn,” and “Womxn,” News 4 noted. (RELATED: Womyn? Womxn? Womban? Taxpayer-Funded University Ponders Alternate Spellings For ‘Woman’)

The University of Texas is now promoting the word “wimmin,” so that students and faculty can “avoid the word ending in ‘-men.'” According to UT, this is “empowering.” pic.twitter.com/E6ef5MsI2T — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) May 2, 2023

“Wimmin: A nonstandard spelling of the word ‘women’ used by feminists to avoid the word ending ‘-men,'” one definition read, according to the screenshots shared by Rufo.

“Womyn: A nonstandard spelling of the word ‘women’ used by feminists to avoid the word ending ‘-men,'” another definition shared read. “Womxn: A term sometimes used to replace the word women to get away from patriarchal language. Womxn is also meant to be inclusive of trans women and non-binary people, but it is not always accepted,” another read.

In addition to the alternative “women” spellings, the glossary also included definitions to terms including “AFAB/AMAB” (Assigned Female/Male at Birth), “TERF” (Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminist), and “White Supremacy,” News 4 reported.