White House Refuses To Say Why Biden Won’t Acknowledge His Seventh Grandchild

The White House refused on Tuesday to say why President Joe Biden has never publicly acknowledged the existence of his seventh grandchild.

First son Hunter Biden appeared in court Monday in relation to a paternity hearing concerning his out-of-wedlock 4-year-old daughter, Navy Joan Roberts. Hunter Biden previously denied being the father, but a DNA test proved his paternity.

“The trial going on in Arkansas with Hunter Biden and the child support. Are the president and first lady monitoring that, and how come they haven’t acknowledged the seventh grandchild?” Daily Mail’s Emily Goodin pressed White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

“I’m not going to speak to that from here,” Jean-Pierre answered.

“Why not?” Newsmax’s James Rosen yelled from the back of the press briefing.

The president has repeatedly failed to mention the existence of his granddaughter, saying Thursday he calls each one of his “six grandchildren” on a daily basis. The Biden family has also refused to hang a Christmas stocking for Roberts at the White House two holiday seasons in a row, while honoring each of their other grandchildren.

Lunden Roberts, the mother of the grandchild and Hunter Biden’s former flame, is in a legal battle with the first son to change their baby’s last name to Biden. Roberts and the first son had a brief affair around the time she was employed as a stripper. (RELATED: Hunter Biden Claims Poverty In Paternity Case Using One Of The Most Expensive Lawyers In Washington)

Hunter Biden’s lawyers have also claimed the first son does not have enough funds to pay $20,000 in child support, and are attempting to lower the payments.