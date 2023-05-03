Chuck Grassley Says ‘The FBI Needs To Come Clean’ About Evidence Of Biden’s ‘Possible Criminal Activity’

Republican Sen. Charles Grassley of Iowa said Wednesday that the FBI and Department of Justice (DOJ) needed to “come clean” about “possible criminal activity” by President Joe Biden during his time as vice president.

Grassley and Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, the chairman of the House Oversight Committee, wrote to the FBI Wednesday, demanding the agency produce a document containing details of an alleged criminal scheme involving a foreign national and then-Vice President Biden. (RELATED: Ron Johnson Accuses Antony Blinken Of Lying To Congress About Hunter Biden)

“This comes from a credible and unclassified whistleblower disclosures of this possible criminal activity when Biden was vice president and we’re – we want this information and there’s a subpoena going to be, or is issued now, and it really boils down to my traditional oversight of government, particularly see the executive branch is doing the work that they’re supposed to be doing,” Grassley told “America Reports” co-hosts Sandra Smith and John Roberts, “So the Justice Department and the FBI needs to come clean to the American people what they did with the document.”

WATCH:

The House Oversight Committee issued a subpoena Wednesday to FBI Director Christopher Wray for certain forms, known as FD-1023s, created in June 2020 that mention Biden. The forms are used to document meetings with confidential informants, according to CNN.

“If the Justice Department and the FBI have any hopes of redeeming their once trusted position with the American people, Garland and Wray must answer this subpoena and tell us what they are doing with this information we think is very credible based on what whistleblowers are telling us,” Grassley said.

Grassley also discussed investigations into President Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, who is under investigation by the Justice Department for alleged tax and gun law violations, with federal agents reportedly believing they have enough evidence to bring charges, according to The Washington Post.

“The American people have been hoodwinked for three or four years over everything that went to turn the election through this fraud to Biden instead of Trump, through these accusations of Russian disinformation and all that stuff, and we’re going to pursue it just to get the information out,” Grassley said. “You know, transparency brings accountability in government and this cover-up stuff just to keep people from being embarrassed is wrong.”

Comer said in a statement released by the House Oversight Committee April 17 that investigators identified six more members of the Biden family involved in what he called “shady” transactions reportedly tied to Hunter Biden, whose abandoned laptop was the subject of an October 2020 report by the New York Post that was censored by social media companies in the weeks before the 2020 election.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.