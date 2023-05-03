Dr. McCullough: China’s Latest Bioweapon Could be in Your Food

Dr. Peter McCullough, outspoken critic of COVID-19 mandates and jabs, uncovered an alarming scientific study coming from the Chinese researchers Quan Zhang et al. innocuously titled: “An oral vaccine for SARS-CoV-2 RBD mRNA-bovine milk-derived exosomes induces a neutralizing antibody response in vivo.”

As someone who treated myocarditis patients on the frontline, Dr. McCullough’s warnings about this bioweapon should be listened to carefully:

“Children could be targeted with easily administered oral vaccine dosing or potentially get mRNA through milk at school lunches and other unsupervised meals. For those who have taken one of the COVID-19 vaccines, having milk vaccines as an EUA offering would allow even more loading of the body with synthetic mRNA which has been proven resistant to ribonucleases and may reside permanently in the human body…

mRNA technology has just entered a whole new, much darker phase of development. Expect more research on, and resistance to, mRNA in our food supply. The Chinese have just taken the first of what will probably be many more dangerous steps for the world.”

Indeed, many more reports have surfaced recently of farmers in the USA and EU using mRNA-based vaccines on their livestock to “help protect against disease.”

Thankfully, you can protect yourself regardless of the source mRNA. According to Dr. McCullough, the best-known defense against mRNA-carrying spike proteins is a daily dose of over-the-counter nattokinase:

“Nattokinase is an enzyme is produced by fermenting soybeans with bacteria Bacillus subtilis var. natto and has been available as an oral supplement. It degrades fibrinogen, factor VII, cytokines, and factor VIII and has been studied for its cardiovascular benefits. Out of all the available therapies I have used in my practice and among all the proposed detoxification agents, I believe nattokinase and related peptides hold the greatest promise for patients at this time.”

If you or someone you love would like to try nattokinase, The Wellness Company’s “Spike Support Formula” contains nattokinase plus other extracts and is designed by Dr. Peter McCullough and his team.

In The Wellness Company’s Spike Support Formula you will find:

Nattokinase (enzyme shown to dissolve spike protein)

(enzyme shown to dissolve spike protein) Selenium (aids in helping the body repair itself and recover)

Dandelion root (may prevent spike protein from binding to cells)

Black sativa extract (may facilitate cellular repair)

Green tea extract (provides added defenses at the cellular level through scavenging for free radicals)

Irish sea moss (could help rebuild damaged tissue and muscle)

Here is Dr. Jen VanDeWater talking about all the elements of The Wellness Company’s Spike Support Formula:

People are saying about The Wellness Company’s Spike Support Formula:

“I saw Dr. McCullough talk about the product and decided to give it a try. A month and a half later, I feel sooo much better. I also have recommended the product to family members to help them detox from the painful side effects of the vaccine.”

“I feel like I have had brain fog for the past 18 months and after taking this supplement noticed the fog lifting finally. I plan to buy more for myself and now a friend suffering from heart issues.”

“I am grateful for the Wellness Company and for you coming out with this spike protein vitamins. I am a big believer in natural healing and not pharmaceutical drugs. Thank you for doing what is right and for speaking truth in a world that is so dark.”

According to the Wellness Company, purchasing all the components of the Spike Support Formula would be over $100 – you can save 36% with the unique formulation in The Wellness Company’s Spike Support Formula.

Click here to order the Spike Support Formula today!