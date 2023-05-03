Florida Cop Responds To ‘Fight In Progress’ Call, Breaks Up Two Angry Goats

A Florida cop responded Sunday evening to a goat fight that spilled into nearby yards, according to authorities.

Palatka Police Department (PPD) was alerted to a “fight in progress” in the area of Westover Circle and Campell Street — about an hour’s drive from Jacksonville, according to a Putnam County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) Facebook post. The photo shows two goats back by leashes as the officer asks the community whether anyone knows the owners.

911 call about fight ends with Florida cop separating 2 brawling goats, sheriff says https://t.co/hoFcZHnDma — Miami Herald (@MiamiHerald) May 2, 2023

The post went viral and was later updated to reflect that the owner had been found. (RELATED: Authorities Called In To Remove 8-Foot Alligator From Basement In Philadelphia Home)

“The suspects were pretty Maaaadd at one another and the fight escalated into the yards of nearby residences,” PCSO joked on Facebook, “Both were pretty hard-headed, but officers managed to separate, wrangle and bring them to the Putnam County Jail.”

“Hey, at least it was a good ole street brawl, one on one, no weapons, head to head. Don’t see that everyday,” a Facebook user commented under the post.

It is natural for peaceful goats sometimes become violent with one another. It is advised to let goat fights run their course and not break them up. Unfortunately, for Palatka citizens, the goat fight was messing up lawns.