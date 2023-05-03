Former Olympic Gold Medalist Tori Bowie Dies Suddenly At Age 32

Former Olympic track-and-field gold medalist Tori Bowie was found dead in Florida on Tuesday at age 32 and her cause of death remains unclear.

TMZ first reported Bowie’s death, which her management team confirmed in a Wednesday statement. (RELATED: Officials Reveal Cause Of Death For UFC Legend Who Died Suddenly In Nevada)

“We’re devasted to share the very sad news that Tori Bowie has passed away. We’ve lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister. Tori was a champion … a beacon of light that shined so bright! We’re truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends,” the statement says.

Bowie’s decorated track and field career culminated in three medals at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. She won a silver medal in the individual 100 meter race and a bronze in the 200 meter. Bowie won a gold medal in the 4×100 meter team relay alongside Allyson Felix, Tianna Bartoletta and English Gardner. Afterwards, she won the 100 meter dash at the 2017 IAAF World Outdoor Championships in London.

“USATF is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Tori Bowie, a three-time Olympic medalist and two-time world champion,” USA Track & Field tweeted. “Her impact on the sport is immeasurable, and she will be greatly missed.”

Bowie was born in Jackson, Mississippi and attended the University of Southern Mississippi where she won the NCAA long jump indoor title and outdoor title in the 2010-2011 season.