REPORT: Something’s Up With Jamie Foxx, And It Doesn’t Seem Good

Jamie Foxx remains in hospital more than three weeks after he suffered an undisclosed medical emergency, and sources close to the star are reportedly suggesting that his medical situation is dire.

Sources very close to the famous actor and comedian have worked hard to ensure the details surrounding his health remain private, coming forward only to echo one wish — “Pray for Jamie,” according to TMZ. All indications suggest Foxx hasn’t improved significantly, or at all since he was admitted to the hospital. It remains unclear if he will be able to recover from this medical crisis.

Foxx’s daughter Corinne revealed that her father had suffered a“medical complication” in a social media post from April 12, but has since remained silent about his condition.

Foxx was filming “Back in Action” in Atlanta prior to suffering from this medical issue. He has since been replaced by a stunt double and a body double, with no indication as to whether this is a permanent adjustment, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Toni Braxton Reveals She Underwent Traumatic, Life-Saving Surgery)

Sources in the industry reportedly have said that Foxx will not resume his role on “Beat Shazam,” and have confirmed that a replacement host has already been secured and will start filming immediately, according to TMZ. Corinne, who has a role as a DJ on the show, will also be notably missing as she continues to stand by her father’s side at the hospital.

