‘Never Fall Into That Trap’: Jean-Pierre Dodges Question On Kamala Harris’ Handling Of Border Crisis

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre dodged a question about Vice President Kamala Harris’ handling of the U.S.-Mexico border at the press briefing Wednesday.

President Joe Biden’s administration deployed 1,500 active duty troops to the border ahead of the expected May 11 expiration of Title 42, a Trump-era policy allowing for the expulsion of nearly two million migrants on the basis of preventing the spread of COVID-19.

“What report card would you give the vice president for her handling of the root causes of migration in Central America?” a EWTN White House reporter Toby Capion asked.

“So I’ve learned from my predecessor [Jen Psaki] to never fall into that trap of giving grades,” Jean-Pierre responded. “What we can say from here is that the president appreciates and has been very impressed by her partnership in this administration. He sees her as a partner and they will continue to work in that way as we move forward.”

The president appointed Harris as border czar to address root causes of migration from Central America. She faced major backlash among opponents after declining to visit the border for several months. The vice president first visited the border on June 23, 2021. (RELATED: Doocy Confronts KJP For Saying Illegal Immigration Is Down 90%)

Harris said in September during a NBC interview that the border is secure, despite the record surge in migration and human trafficking. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who is responsible for overseeing the border’s conditions, has also made this claim on numerous occasions.

CBP has recorded a record surge in migration since Biden took office in Jan. 2021. Between Oct. 2021 and March 2022, Border Patrol agents recorded more than 3 million migrant encounters at the border.