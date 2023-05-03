Marine Vet Reportedly Kills Unhinged Man On NYC Subway After Putting Him In Chokehold

A Marine veteran took matters into his own hands after an unhinged homeless man boarded a Subway train and entered into an aggressive tirade, putting the vagrant into a chokehold that reportedly led to his death.

According to witness and freelance journalist Juan Alberto Vazquez, the man – identified as 30-year-old Jordan Neely – boarded the train and began screaming at passengers. “He started screaming in an aggressive manner. He said he had no food, he had no drink, that he was tired and doesn’t care if he goes to jail. He started screaming all these things, took off his jacket, a black jacket that he had, and threw it on the ground,” Vazquez told the New York Post. (RELATED: Six Stabbed On NYC Subways The Weekend After Mayor Eric Adams Announced New Safety Plan)

Neely’s intimidating actions prompted an unnamed 24-year-old Marine veteran to spring into action, stepping up behind Neely and putting him into a chokehold, Vazquez continued, adding that the veteran held Neely on the ground in the hold for about 15 minutes.

Shocking video shows NYC subway passenger putting unhinged man in deadly chokehold https://t.co/XvIW4eOETR pic.twitter.com/y6nPOsvHXk — New York Post (@nypost) May 2, 2023



“He moved his arms but he couldn’t express anything,” Vazquez explained to the New York Post of Neely. “All he could do was move arms. Then suddenly he just stopped moving,” Vasquez stated, explaining, “He was out of strength.” By the time the train was stopped and authorities called, Neely had lost consciousness. Though EMS officials attempted to revive the homeless man, he was pronounced dead.

“None of us who were there thought he was in danger of dying,” Vasquez said. “We thought he just passed out or ran out of air.”

While Vazquez told the outlet he was grateful that the Marine vet had jumped in to help, the fatal outcome had him feeling torn, stating that perhaps more moderation could have been used. “This would never have happened if the police had shown up within five minutes,” he added. “Then we’d be talking about a true hero. It’s complicated.” (RELATED: NY MTA Supervisor Rails Against Manhattan DA Bragg After Nearly Fatal Attack)

The 24-year-old Marine was taken into custody and later released without charges, pending the results of an investigation and autopsy report.