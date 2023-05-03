Police Find Burned Body Near Tesla That Caught Fire In Los Angeles

Police found a burned body near a Tesla vehicle that caught fire Monday night in Valley Village, Los Angeles.

Witnesses close to the scene reported hearing a loud gunshot or explosion shortly before 9 p.m. on Monday night, according to ABC7. “I heard what sounded like a really loud gunshot or maybe a bomb or an explosion,” one witness told the outlet. “It got me out of my seat I mean it sort of was loud enough to shake a bit. One very large boom, really loud noise, could’ve been a gunshot, like I said, could’ve been an explosion of some sort.”

As fire crews extinguished the flames, an individual was discovered outside of the vehicle, the outlet continued. That individual was pronounced dead, but no further information was provided regarding his identity, what led to his death or the cause of the fire.

All that is known is that the individual was male and the scene is not being treated as a homicide, according to Los Angeles Daily News.

Footage of the scene shared online by CBS News shows at least two fire trucks arriving at the scene, and multiple law enforcement. The building next to the incident was an abandoned commercial building. An on-the-ground shot shows the Tesla burned to almost nothingness.